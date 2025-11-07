Armed illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian agricultural lands in occupied West Bank’s southern Hebron, stealing olive harvests and vandalising fruit-bearing trees, according to local residents.

Witnesses told WAFA news agency that groups of illegal settlers — some carrying weapons — raided olive groves belonging to Palestinian families in Masafer Yatta, picked the olives and loaded them into vehicles before leaving on Thursday evening.

In the nearby village of Susya, illegal armed settlers earlier damaged several olive trees owned by Palestinian residents. According to the Palestinian news agency, the illegal settlers then staged a provocative march near homes and attempted to approach the houses, but locals confronted them and forced them to withdraw.

The annual olive harvest season, an important part of Palestinian cultural heritage and key source of livelihood, often sees a rise in illegal settler attacks.

Human rights organisations have documented repeated incidents of theft, tree destruction and assaults intended to pressure Palestinian families to abandon their land.

Land seizure in Bethlehem