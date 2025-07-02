European countries such as France, Spain and Italy on Wednesday continue to suffer under a record-breaking heat wave, facing extreme temperatures, storms, fires, and even deaths.

A total of 38 Spanish provinces will be on heat, storm, and heat wave warnings on Wednesday, with seven autonomous communities expected to be on orange alert as temperatures exceed 40°C (104°F) in certain regions of the country, according to Spanish daily El Mundo.

Two people died in northeastern Spain in a wildfire that spread quickly before firefighters brought it under control, authorities said.

Catalan regional president Salvador Illa announced the deaths that occurred late Tuesday in a social media post around midnight.

The fire came amid a European heat wave that has sent thermometers soaring across large areas of the continent and set record high temperatures for June in Spain and Portugal.

The blaze broke out in the rural province of Lleida, sending a huge pillar of smoke over the rural countryside that it rapidly consumed.

Authorities issued warnings to residents via messages to smartphones and ordered 14,000 people to stay indoors, firefighters said. That order was lifted late on Tuesday.

The fire destroyed mostly farmland, but it also incinerated at least three old farmhouses and some other farm buildings.

A total of 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) was burned before firefighters established a perimeter and declared the blaze under control.