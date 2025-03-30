CLIMATE
1 min read
Turkish first lady calls for global responsibility on International Zero Waste Day
"Just as the world is our common home, it must be our common struggle to save this home from the fire that has engulfed it," Emine Erdogan says on X.
Turkish first lady calls for global responsibility on International Zero Waste Day
The first lady stressed that environmental protection is a shared duty, saying, “Just as the world is our common home, it must be our common struggle to save this home from the fire that has engulfed it.” / AA
March 30, 2025

Marking the International Day of Zero Waste, Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has urged global cooperation for a sustainable future.

"Türkiye is a nation that approaches the world with a conscience-driven perspective,” Erdogan said on Sunday in a statement on X.

“We wholeheartedly believe that humanity is one big family living under the same sky.

“We can achieve a sustainable future through negotiation processes where all countries take part equally and effectively, ‘leaving no one behind’,” she said.

Recommended

The first lady stressed that environmental protection is a shared duty, saying, “Just as the world is our common home, it must be our common struggle to save this home from the fire that has engulfed it.”

She concluded her message by celebrating International Zero Waste Day and expressing hope for a "healthy and peaceful world where our resources remain abundant.”

In 2022, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero-waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.

The first lady has spearheaded Türkiye’s zero-waste efforts and their international spread.

Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge