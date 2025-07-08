WORLD
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Berlin says Chinese vessel had 'taken the risk of endangering the (German) personnel and equipment'.
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in front of the country’s embassy in Berlin, Germany. / AP
July 8, 2025

Berlin on Tuesday said the Chinese military had targeted a laser at a German aircraft participating in an EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea.

“Endangering German personnel (and) disrupting the operation is entirely unacceptable,” the foreign ministry said on X, adding that Beijing’s ambassador to Berlin had been summoned for talks.

The German aircraft was targeted “without reason or prior contact... during a routine operation” over the Red Sea while taking part in the European Union’s Aspides mission, a spokesperson for the German defence ministry said.

The Chinese vessel had “taken the risk of endangering the (German) personnel and equipment”, the ministry said.

The German aircraft’s mission was subsequently abandoned following the encounter and returned to a base in Djibouti, the spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear whether the laser was a weapon or a laser guidance system.

SOURCE:AFP
