Berlin on Tuesday said the Chinese military had targeted a laser at a German aircraft participating in an EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea.

“Endangering German personnel (and) disrupting the operation is entirely unacceptable,” the foreign ministry said on X, adding that Beijing’s ambassador to Berlin had been summoned for talks.

The German aircraft was targeted “without reason or prior contact... during a routine operation” over the Red Sea while taking part in the European Union’s Aspides mission, a spokesperson for the German defence ministry said.