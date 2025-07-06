Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem says that his group remains open to peace, vowing not to disarm or back down from confronting Israel as the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon continues.

In a televised address, Qassem rejected any calls for Hezbollah to disarm.

Lebanese authorities have reiterated in recent months the need to place all weapons under state control.

​​​​​​​In April, President Joseph Aoun said disarming Hezbollah would require dialogue and the right political conditions.

Qassem insisted that Israel must fulfil the first phase of the ceasefire agreement by ending air violations, halting hostilities, withdrawing fully from Lebanese territory, returning prisoners, and allowing reconstruction to begin.

Only then, he said, could steps toward implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 move forward.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, calls for a permanent ceasefire and the establishment of a demilitarised buffer zone along the border.