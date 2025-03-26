CLIMATE
2 min read
Global heating has shrunk China’s glacier area by 26% since 1960
UNESCO report claims 7,000 small glaciers have completely disappeared in China similarly, around the globe, glaciers are melting faster than ever.
Global heating has shrunk China’s glacier area by 26% since 1960
UNESCOの報告書によれば、海面上昇や重要な水源の減少により、こうした現象は世界中で経済的・環境的・社会的な問題をさらに悪化させる可能性があると指摘されています。/ 写真: ロイター / Reuters
March 26, 2025

China’s glacier area has shrunk by 26% since 1960 due to rapid global heating, with 7,000 small glaciers disappearing completely and glacial retreat intensifying in recent years, official data released in March showed.

Glaciers around the globe are disappearing faster than ever, with the largest glacial mass loss on record taking place in the last three years, according to a UNESCO report.

As the important water towers continue to shrink, less availability of freshwater is expected to contribute to greater competition for water resources, environmental groups have warned. Glacier retreat also poses new disaster risks.

China’s glaciers are located mainly in the west and north of the country, in the regions of Tibet and Xinjiang, and the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai.

Data published on March 21 on the website of the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, showed that China’s total glacier area was around 46,000 square kilometres, with around 69,000 glaciers in 2020.

This compares to around 59,000 square kilometres and around 46,000 glaciers in China between 1960 and 1980, the study showed.

Recommended

To save its melting glaciers, China has used technology including snow blankets and artificial snow systems, to delay the melting process. The Tibetan plateau is known as the world’s Third Pole for the amount of ice long locked in the high-altitude wilderness.

The dramatic ice loss, from the Arctic to the Alps, from South America to the Tibetan Plateau, is expected to accelerate as climate change pushes global temperatures higher.

This would likely exacerbate economic, environmental and social problems across the world as sea levels rise and these key water sources dwindle, the UNESCO report said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge