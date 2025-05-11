The US should advocate for free and fair trade globally, especially with key partners like Türkiye, where numerous collaboration opportunities exist, has said the head of the chamber of commerce in Denver, the capital of the Western US state of Colorado, visiting Istanbul for a trade event.

The opportunities between Colorado and Türkiye, particularly Istanbul, are tremendous, J. J. Ament, the chamber’s president and CEO, told Anadolu Agency.

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has been Colorado's largest business organisation and the leading voice for the region's business community for over 150 years.

"We need to make sure that those barriers are minimal so that there is free trade and free investment flowing between both of our communities," he underlined.

Speaking at a meeting in Istanbul of the Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Türkiye-US Business Council (TAIK), he stressed that there are many opportunities for the countries to work together and that Denver is a geographically desirable location for Turkish investors seeking opportunities in the United States.

Türkiye-US Business Council

The state of Colorado, the city of Denver, and the chamber will work with Turkish companies to ensure that they can take advantage of all available incentives, he assured.

"There are many opportunities for our private sector and our public sector to work together to make sure that every Turkish investment is successful," he added.

He said involvement with a chamber of commerce in the US is critical for success in the American system because it assists businesses with tax and regulatory policies.

"The chamber of commerce plays that role of intermediary between the private sector and the public sector, making sure that the businesses have the things that they need from the public sector, and that the public sector also is aligned to make sure that the businesses can be successful," he said.

$100B target Murat Ozyegin, the Türkiye-US Business Council head, said it is working closely with the state of Colorado, Denver, and other cities to increase the depth of investment and trade between the two countries and cities.

"The aim here is for the companies from Denver to evaluate their potential to make trade partners or different investments in Türkiye," he said about the Istanbul event, which was held on Thursday.

Turkish companies should also look into investment opportunities in the United States, particularly in Denver, he stressed.

Ozyegin said states in the US host trade and industry in many different fields, and that the council has established seven different state committees in the US.