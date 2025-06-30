Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan, marked Foster Family Day with a heartfelt message shared on her official X account, underlining the values of compassion, shared responsibility, and Türkiye’s enduring tradition of social solidarity.

“Every time I meet with our foster families, it carries a very special meaning and excitement for me,” Erdogan said on Monday. “Through their example, we witness love, kindness, and mercy reaching the highest peaks.”

Celebrating the day alongside foster families and the children in their care, the First Lady praised Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to caring for vulnerable children through the Foster Family System.

“We are a nation that embraces the belief that ‘human beings are entrusted to one another.’ This culture of solidarity continues today through our Foster Family System,” she said.