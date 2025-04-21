US government attorneys have urged a federal judge to make Google spin off its Chrome browser, arguing artificial intelligence is poised to ramp up the tech giant's online search dominance.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) made its pitch at a hearing before District Judge Amit Mehta on Monday, who is considering "remedies" after making a landmark decision last year that Google maintained an illegal monopoly in online search.

"Nothing less than the future of the internet is at stake here," Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater said prior to the start of the hearing in Washington.

"If Google's conduct is not remedied, it will control much of the internet for the next decade and not just in internet search, but in new technologies like artificial intelligence."

Google is among the tech companies investing heavily to be among the leader in AI, and is weaving the technology into search and other online offerings.

Google countered in the case that the United States has gone way beyond the scope of the suit by recommending a spinoff of its widely used Chrome, and holding open the option to force a sale of its Android mobile operating system.

The legal case focused on Google's agreements with partners such as Apple and Samsung to distribute its search tools, noted Google president of global affairs Kent Walker.

"The DOJ chose to push a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America's global technology leadership," Walker wrote in a blog post.

"The DOJ's wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court's decision."

The DOJ case against Google regarding its dominance in internet search was filed in 2020.

Judge Mehta ruled against Google in August 2024.

Ad tech under fire