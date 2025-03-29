TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish president emphasises strong support for Syria's territorial integrity in Eid al Fitr address
"We will not allow those who want to sabotage, Syria’s territorial integrity and perpetuate instability on our southern borders," says Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish president emphasises strong support for Syria's territorial integrity in Eid al Fitr address
Erdogan expects the PKK/YPG terror groups to dissolve themselves and “lay down arms completely without any further delay.” / AA
March 29, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye would not allow the sabotage of Syria’s territorial integrity and the festering of instability across its southern border.

In a statement for Eid al Fitr on Sunday -- the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan --Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye would “continue the work we have initiated in line with our ‘Türkiye without terrorism’ goal in accordance with our road map.”

He warned that Ankara did not have “unlimited patience” on the issue and he expects the PKK/YPG terror groups to dissolve themselves and “lay down arms completely without any further delay.”

Recommended

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, children and infants.

The YPG/PYD, which also uses the name SDF, is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, while the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria along Türkiye’s borders.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit