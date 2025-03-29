Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye would not allow the sabotage of Syria’s territorial integrity and the festering of instability across its southern border.

In a statement for Eid al Fitr on Sunday -- the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan --Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye would “continue the work we have initiated in line with our ‘Türkiye without terrorism’ goal in accordance with our road map.”

He warned that Ankara did not have “unlimited patience” on the issue and he expects the PKK/YPG terror groups to dissolve themselves and “lay down arms completely without any further delay.”