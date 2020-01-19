Fast News

Recent rains have brought the number of fires burning across Australia's east and south coast to under 100 for the first time in weeks, easing a disaster that has scorched an area roughly one-third the size of Germany.

This handout photo taken on January 11, 2020 and received on January 17 from environment group Greenpeace Australia-Pacific shows Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters watching as the New South Wales "megafire" approaches the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. (AFP)

The Australian government said on Sunday it will financially aid the country's tourism sector that's been badly hit by long-lasting bush fires, as Melbourne braced for downpours at the start of one of its greatest allures, the Australian Open.

The Australian government said on Sunday it will channel $52 million to the tourism industry.

Twenty nine people have been killed in the fires while thousands of animals have also perished.

This photo taken on January 15, 2020 shows a burnt vehicle seen after a bush fire in Budgong area of New South Wales. (AFP)

Fears of smoke from the fires disrupting the Australian Open receded in Melbourne where the year's first Grand Slam starts on Monday, but the city and parts of the bushfire-ravaged Victoria were bracing for heavy rains.

"Victoria is about to see its wettest two-day period in many, many months," Dean Narramore from the state's Bureau of Meteorology said.

More than 780,000 fans attended the two-week Australian Open last year, according to figures from the office of the state's premier, providing a major influx of cash for Victoria's economy.

Damages to the tourism industry from the bushfire disaster have approached $688 million so far and may go above $3 billion by the end of the year, according to estimates from Australian tourism bodies.

Properties at Nerrigundah, Australia, Monday, January 13, 2020, are damaged and destroyed after a wildfire ripped through the town on New Year's Eve. (AP)

The government said the aid announced on Sunday was "an initial push" to help the country's $105 billion tourism industry, an increasingly vital part of Australia's economy, that accounts for more than 3 percent of annual economic output.

In a joint statement released with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the bushfires have dealt the biggest reputational blow to the Australian tourism industry that it has ever faced internationally.

"Tourism is the lifeblood of so many communities around Australia and it's absolutely critical that we help to get people back visiting those communities," Birmingham said.

The aftermath of the wildfires that hit Seaton, Australia years back can be seen in this Friday, January 18, 2013 file photo. (AP)

Following are some highlights of what is happening in the bushfire crisis:

Birmingham said on Sunday that bookings from key international markets were down by between 30% and 40%, adding that one in 13 jobs depend on tourism or hospitality to some extent in Australia.

Domestic reservation cancellations were down by nearly 70%, Australian media reported.

About 80% of the Greater Blue Mountains that are on the World Heritage List of protected designations have been lost to the bush fires, Australian media reported.

There were 69 bush fires in New South Wales, nearly a third of them still yet to be contained, and 14 fires were burning in Victoria, with some big blazes in state's mountain region known for hiking.

Intense storms and heavy rains were expected across Australia's east and south coast on Sunday and Monday, with meteorologists warning of heavy flash flooding in Victoria.

The Southern Highlands in New South Wales re-opened to visitors after bush fires burnt through the region last year.

Source: Reuters