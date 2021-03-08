Fast News

After a restless night that saw a heavy deployment of police in Yangon, security forces have reportedly taken over several public hospitals in the city where an anti-junta strike is in effect.

A woman shows a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

At least two people have been killed after Myanmar police fired on anti-coup demonstrators who have gathered across the Southeast Asian country, answering a trade union call for a general strike.

Monday's casualties occurred in the northern town of Myitkyina when police fired on protesters, also wounding several people, witnesses said.

Hundreds took to the streets of Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, to continue to protest last month's military coup.

Protesters also rallied in parts of the commercial capital Yangon and other towns around the country.

After a weekend of night raids and arrests, trade unions had appealed for mass walkouts on Monday to bring the economy to a standstill.

"To continue economic and business activities as usual... will only benefit the military as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," 18 unions said in a statement.

"The time to take action in defence of our democracy is now."

Junta's warning to civil servants

Unions are seeking to extend the impact of an ongoing "Civil Disobedience Movement" –– a campaign urging civil servants to boycott working under military rule –– which has already hit state machinery hard.

The impact has been felt at every level of the national infrastructure, with shuttered hospitals, empty ministry offices, and banks unable to operate.

The junta has warned that civil servants "will be fired" with immediate effect on Monday if they continued to strike.

The country has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power and triggered mass protests against the new military junta.

The police and military have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown on demonstrators, with more than 50 people killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

Hospital takeovers

After a restless night with security forces deployed to multiple neighbourhoods and shots heard in some areas, parts of Yangon woke to a heavy police presence.

"Police and soldiers started clearing off Kyuntaw Road in Sanchaung township. They used sound bombs to stop protesters gathering," a resident told AFP news agency.

"They are now using a bulldozer to remove the barriers protesters have made."

Reports emerged overnight that security forces had taken over several public hospitals in Yangon.

Physicians for Human Rights said it was appalled by these moves, calling them a violation of international law.

"One eyewitness account detailed armed security forces entering and seeking to occupy West Yangon General Hospital by force," the group said, adding it had reliable information that five other Yangon hospitals were being occupied with similar situations elsewhere in Myanmar.

"Even though medical personnel vacated their government posts to initiate the civil disobedience movement, many returned to government hospitals in response to escalating violence against peaceful protestors."

Karen rebels protect protesters

Witnesses said troops fired shots in the air at several places across the country and were checking cars in central Yangon to prevent protesters from gathering.

Nevertheless, crowds demonstrating against last month's coup gathered there as well as the second-biggest city, Mandalay, and in Monywa, a town to the west, according to videos posted on Facebook.

Protesters in Dawei, a coastal town in the south, were protected by the Karen National Union, an ethnic armed group engaged a long-running war with the military.

Protesters waved flags fashioned from htamain (women's sarongs) in some places or hung them up on lines across the street to mark International Women's Day while denouncing the junta.

Walking beneath women's sarongs is traditionally considered bad luck for men and tends to slow down police and soldiers.

Protest leader Maung Saungkha on Facebook urged women to come out strongly against the coup on Monday, while Nay Chi, one of the organisers of the sarong movement, described the women as "revolutionaries".

"Our people are unarmed but wise. They try to rule with fear, but we will fight that fear," she told Reuters news agency.

International pleas

The coup and subsequent crackdown have drawn widespread international condemnation as well as sanctions against key military personnel.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced late on Sunday the country was suspending its defence cooperation programme with Myanmar, which included English language training.

Canberra is reviewing its aid programme so money is channelled away from government agencies towards not-for-profit organisations.

The United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday demanded an end to the "repression" of protesters and urged the Security Council to act.

But diplomats say the Security Council was unlikely to approve any international measures against the junta, with veto-wielding China –– historically allied to Myanmar's generals –– seen as a major obstacle.

The military, which denies responsibility for loss of life in the protests, has defended seizing power by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's party had won in a landslide.

The Nobel laureate has not been publicly seen since she was detained as the lightning coup was launched in the early hours of February 1.

