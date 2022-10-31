Fast News

Authorities have said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse.

People cling on to the collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India, October 30, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a video. (Reuters)

At least 120 people died when a bridge in India collapsed, a police officer has said, raising the death toll from 75.

"We have recovered 120 bodies so far. The toll is likely going to increase as the search operation continues," P Dekavadiya, the head of police in the western city of Morbi on Monday told AFP news agency.

Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the 764-foot-long (232-meter-long) suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.

TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

At least 30 people had also been injured, other officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi".

Teams from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were also dispatched to help with the rescue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy.” His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and urged for speedy rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has formed a special team to investigate the disaster.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies