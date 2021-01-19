Fast News

India has won the fourth and final Test against Australia by three wickets in Brisbane after tea on day five.

India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. (AFP)

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

READ MORE: ICC probes 'racist abuse' of Indian cricket players in Australia

India's Washington Sundar ducks under Australia's paceman Pat Cummins high ball on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. (AFP)

India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

They then batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.

Pat Cummins was easily the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-55 from 24 overs.

READ MORE: ICC announces Super League for 2023 cricket World Cup qualification

Source: AFP