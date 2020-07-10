Fast News

The mudslides killed at least 10 people as the search continues for dozens of others feared buried. Landslides are common in the Himalayan nation during the monsoon season that began in June and lasts up to September.

Residents and rescue workers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide and the swell of the Thado-Koshi river in Jambu village of Sindhupalchok district on July 9, 2020. (AFP)

Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain have killed at least 10 people and left 30 others missing in Nepal.

Seven people died when mudslides hit three different spots around the resort town of Pokhara, police official Subash Hamal said on Friday.

Pokhara, 200 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu, is popular among tourists and serves as a base for trekkers heading up to mountain trails.

Just north of Pokhara, a landslide swept through two villages in Myagdi district, damaging 37 houses.

Government administrator Mahesh Subedi said so far three bodies had been pulled out but 30 more are still missing.

Roads were also blocked by mudslides, making rescue efforts difficult while continuing rains prevented helicopter flights.

Landslides are common in the Himalayan nation during the monsoon season that began in June and lasts up to September.

READ MORE: Dozens dead in Japan floods, more rains forecast

Source: AP