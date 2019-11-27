Fast News

The disputed region administered by India has been under lockdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked Article 370, stripping the disputed region of its semi-autonomous status.

Indian policemen stand guard at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, November 26, 2019. (Danish Ismail / Reuters)

A grenade attack in Kashmir on Tuesday has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police said militants were behind this attack.

This latest outbreak of violence follows India's revocation of the region's autonomy and imposing a strict blockade.

Pakistan has raised the issue at the United Nations, but as TRT World's UN correspondent Frank Ucciardo explains, getting the UN to intervene may not be on the cards.

Source: TRT World