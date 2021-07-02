Fast News

The withdrawal is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 US troops have left Afghanistan or on the way out, months ahead of the September 11 deadline.

The troops withdrawal from Bagram Airfield signals that the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan was imminent. (Omar Sobhani / Reuters)

All US and NATO forces have left Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, as the deadline for troops withdrawal from the country looms.

Bagram was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, US officials said on Friday on condition they not be identified because they were not authorised to release it to the media.

The Air Base was the epicentre of US's war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the members of the al Qaeda group allegedly responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

One of the officials also said the US top commander in Afghanistan, General Austin S Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces".

The withdrawal is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 US troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure, months ahead of President Joe Biden's promise that they would leave by September 11.

It was clear soon after the mid-April announcement that the US was ending its “forever war” that the departure of US soldiers and their estimated 7,000 NATO allies would be nearer to July 4, when America celebrates its Independence Day.

READ MORE: The CIA’s Afghanistan assessment risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy

Most NATO soldiers have already quietly exited as of this week.

The US has refused to say when the last US soldier would leave Afghanistan, citing security concerns, but also the protection of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport is still being negotiated.

Turkish and US soldiers currently are protecting the airport. That protection is currently covered under the Resolute Support Mission, which is the military mission currently closing.

Until a new agreement for the airport's protection is negotiated between Turkey and the Afghan government, and possibly the United States, the Resolute Support mission would appear to continue.

The US will also have about 6,500 troops in Afghanistan to protect its sprawling embassy in the capital.

At its peak, Bagram Airfield saw more than 100,000 US troops pass through its sprawling compound barely an hour's drive north of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies