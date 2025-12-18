Daily News Brief | 18 December

Israel again violates Gaza truce in a new attack, as UN and aid groups warn operations are at risk, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns the Black Sea escalation could spill over into Europe.
December 18, 2025
This is TRT World’s Daily News Brief for Thursday, December 18th.
