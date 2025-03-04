Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye

Daily News Brief | 4 March

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with skyrocketing food prices due to Israeli border closures and Türkiye's Erdogan calls for Islamic veto power in the UN Security Council...listen for more