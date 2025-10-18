Daily News Brief | 18 October

Israeli air strike in Gaza kills 11 Palestinians including children and women despite truce deal. And, Zelenskyy supports Trump’s diplomacy plan while US delays Tomahawk missile delivery... listen for more
October 18, 2025
More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 21 December
When codes rule the world
Thailand-Cambodia conflict explained
Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora
Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?
Syria: One year after Assad
What’s behind Trump’s fight with South Africa?
Why do phobias scare us so much?
Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil
Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye