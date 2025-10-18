Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye

Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil

Why do phobias scare us so much?

Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?

Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora

War on Gaza Share

Daily News Brief | 18 October

Israeli air strike in Gaza kills 11 Palestinians including children and women despite truce deal. And, Zelenskyy supports Trump’s diplomacy plan while US delays Tomahawk missile delivery... listen for more