Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye

Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil

Why do phobias scare us so much?

Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?

Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora

War on Gaza Share

Daily News Brief | 5 November

UN chief urges end to Gaza ceasefire violations and calls for renewed respect of the peace deal. And, New Yorkers elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani as the city’s first Muslim mayor in a highly contested race.