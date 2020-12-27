Fast News

"The deal we expect to sign this week locks in tariff-free trading arrangements and will help support our trading relationship," says UK's Trade Minister Liz Truss.

Britain's PM Boris Johnson shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a welcoming ceremony at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. (Reuters)

Britain and Turkey are set to sign a free trade deal, the first since Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a new trade agreement with the European Union, the UK's trade ministry has said.

The two nations will sign a deal that replicates the existing trading terms between Ankara and London, but British trade minister Liz Truss said that she was hopeful a bespoke deal between the countries could be struck soon.

"The deal we expect to sign this week locks in tariff-free trading arrangements and will help support our trading relationship. It will provide certainty for thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive, and steel industries," Truss said in a statement.

"We now look forward to working with Turkey towards an ambitious tailor-made UK-Turkey trade agreement in the near future."

The trading relationship was worth $25.25 billion in 2019, and Britain said it was the fifth-biggest trade deal the trade ministry had negotiated after agreements with Japan, Canada, Switzerland, and Norway.

Britain has now signed trade agreements with 62 countries ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1, when it leaves the EU's trading arrangements.

It clinched its narrow trade deal with the EU, its biggest trading partner, last week.

