The US-based company says it has restricted news content from being read and shared in its news feed, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Google to pay the country's news publishers for journalism.

Facebook has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make digital giants pay for journalism.

Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts can't be viewed or shared by Australian audiences, the US-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Australian users cannot share Australian or international news.

International users outside Australia also cannot share Australian news.

Facebook unleashes the nuclear option in Australia: The company just announced it will block Australian news publishers and Australian users of Facebook from posting, viewing or sharing any news content whatsoever — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) February 17, 2021

Proposed laws

The announcement comes a day after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described as "very promising" negotiations between Facebook and Google with Australian media companies.

The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make the two platforms strike deals to pay for Australian news.

Both platforms have condemned the proposed laws as unworkable. Google has also threatened to remove its search engine from the country.

"The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content," said Facebook's manager for Australia and New Zealand, William Easton.

"It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter."

Congrats Australia on being the first country where Facebook has banned both misinformation and information! 🎉 — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) February 17, 2021

Law seeks to 'penalise Facebook'

Easton said Facebook has argued to Australian officials that "the value exchange between Facebook and publishers runs in favour of the publishers," and generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for the media organisations.

"We've long worked toward rules that would encourage innovation and collaboration between digital platforms and news organisations," Easton said.

"Unfortunately this legislation does not do that. Instead, it seeks to penalise Facebook for content it didn't take or ask for."

Effective immediately, news can no longer be shared on Facebook in Australia 😶 pic.twitter.com/ieDBloUU5t — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) February 17, 2021

'Cute cats and conspiracy theories'

Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute's Center for Responsible Technology think tank, said Facebook's decision "will make it a weaker social network."

"Facebook actions mean the company's failures in privacy, disinformation, and data protection will require a bigger push for stronger government regulation," Lewis said.

"Without fact-based news to anchor it, Facebook will become little more than cute cats and conspiracy theories."

