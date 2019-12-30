Fast News

It was not clear how Carlos Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins, left Japan where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020 over charges of hiding income and financial misconduct.

A security guard stands in the garage at the residence of Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who was on bail in Tokyo awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, has arrived in Beirut, Lebanese official and security sources said on Monday.

"Ghosn arrived Sunday in Beirut airport," the security source said.

A Lebanese official confirmed to AFP that "Ghosn reached Beirut, but it's unclear how he left Japan."

Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, had been under strict court-imposed restrictions in Japan on his movements.

Earlier, The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached. Ghosn landed at Beirut's Rafic al Hariri international airport late on Sunday, the paper said, citing an associate of Ghosn's.

The Wall Street Journal cited a source saying Ghosn had fled Japan.

Pending trial

Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet touched down on November 19, 2018. He faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.

Nissan sacked the once-lauded Ghosn, saying its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

Ghosn's lawyers have asked a court to dismiss all charges against him. They accuse prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.

After his arrest, Ghosn spent a long period in detention, but more recently was allowed out, subject to stringent bail conditions, which required him to stay in Japan.

Source: Reuters