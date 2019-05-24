With the Conservative Party leadership contest already well underway, we look at who could be the next prime minister and how they plan to negotiate Brexit.

Theresa May has become the second British Prime Minister to resign due to Brexit, following her predecessor David Cameron.

May has struggled to push the Brexit withdrawal agreement through parliament in the face of fierce resistance from both her Conservative Party and the opposition.

Her resignation comes a day after the EU parliamentary elections that were held in Britain on Thursday, which according to polls, put her party in third place, with the Brexit Party coming in first.

So who could be the next British prime minister?

Boris Johnson

The former foreign secretary resigned from Theresa May’s government in July 2018 suggesting that if her Brexit plan were adopted, it would reduce Britain to the “the status of a colony.”

Johnson initially attempted to become prime minister in 2016 shortly after the Brexit referendum, but his campaign imploded soon after and May was anointed without a party-wide leadership contest.

However, Johnson never entirely gave up his leadership ambitions and has been an open stalking horse since his 2018 resignation.

Speaking to the BBC last week, Boris Johnson openly confirmed that he will once again attempt to run for the Conservative Party leadership.

“Of course I’m going to go for it,” he said, confident in the knowledge that he is one of the favourites amongst the Conservative Party membership, although distinctly less popular amongst Conservative MPs.

Johnson campaigned for Brexit in 2016 and is seen as one of the people that has done the most to deliver it. The gaffe-prone politician voted for May’s Brexit deal when it was put to parliament the third time.

May, who campaigned for Remain during the referendum, lost trust amongst her party because they did not believe that she could deliver what she did not want.

Now the party and the country may have a true Brexiteer at the helm.

A very dignified statement from @theresa_may. Thank you for your stoical service to our country and the Conservative Party. It is now time to follow her urgings: to come together and deliver Brexit. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 24, 2019

Jeremy Hunt

Currently, the Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, is seen as a close ally of May and has pitched himself as the ‘continuity candidate.’

Yesterday, however, Hunt called for May to withdraw her Brexit bill vote in parliament, a painful final blow that seems to have influenced her decision to leave.

Given, however, that Hunt backed the Remain campaign, it could impact his ability to seek support from the breadth of his party, in particular, the hard Brexiteers that have made May’s life difficult and ultimately brought her down.

Hunt has aimed to pitch himself as a moderate who will accommodate Remainer concerns while delivering Brexit. In an interview, he has said that he has changed his mind on Brexit because of the EU’s “arrogant” attitude towards the UK.

However, he could find, as May did, that trying to appease both sides eventually makes everyone unhappy. Hunt has been quietly building his electoral campaign over several months to succeed Theresa May.

I want to pay tribute to the PM today. Delivering Brexit was always going to be a huge task, but one she met every day with courage & resolve. NHS will have an extra £20bn thanks to her support, and she leaves the country safer and more secure. A true public servant. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) May 24, 2019

Dominic Raab

Like Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab quit May’s cabinet in late 2018 over Brexit.

The Brexit Secretary delivered a damning indictment on May’s deal which he has suggested would lock the UK into the EU’s orbit for years to come. Raab has described the EU’s approach to negotiations with the UK as “blackmail”.

Raab is a hard Brexiteer who has advocated for leaving the EU even without a deal and what he believes would be short economic pain.

Many in his party are against the idea of leaving the EU without a deal, meaning Raab would likely find it hard to unify the party under his leadership.

Dignified as ever, @theresa_may showed her integrity. She remains a dedicated public servant, patriot and loyal Conservative. https://t.co/2YjBp0x8HM — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 24, 2019

Michael Gove

As one of the few Brexiteers remaining in the cabinet, Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, is seen as a potential contender for the top job.

In 2016 he dramatically torpedoed Boris Johnson's leadership bid and then attempted to run himself. They both lost; however, some are suggesting that he may well try again.

Gove is considered an intellectual policymaker who could get the job done, however, his appeal amongst the wider population is still trailing that of Boris Johnson.

A moving speech from a Prime Minister who deserves our respect and gratitude.

Thank you @theresa_may — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) May 24, 2019

Source: TRT World