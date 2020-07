Fast News

The graffiti was removed due to the company's anti-graffiti policy but a Transport for London spokesman said, "We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings".

Banksy graffiti seen on a London underground carriage in this undated picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)

British street artist Banksy's latest work, tackling the spread of coronavirus, that appeared inside a London Underground train carriage "some days ago" has been removed, according to transport operators.

The graffiti star uploaded a video on social media on Tuesday, captioned "If you don't mask, you don't get".

In it, the artist is seen in a boiler suit spray painting stencils of his iconic rats inside a train, with one sneezing blue droplets.

Transport for London (TfL) later told AFP the work was removed "some days ago" due to the company's strict anti-graffiti policy.

However, the transport operator would welcome Banksy to recreate his message "in a suitable location", it added.

"We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings, which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing," a TfL spokesman said.

