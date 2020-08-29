Fast News

President Alexander Lukashenko denies opposition accusations that he rigged the August 9 election to prolong his 26-year rule.

Law enforcement officers block a street as women attend a demonstration against police brutality in Minsk, Belarus August 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, has cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.

Two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists who were covering the recent protests in Belarus were deported to Russia on Saturday. In addition, the AP’s Belarusian journalists were told by the government that their press credentials had been revoked.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said accreditation was also taken away from 17 Belarusians working for several other media.

Germany’s ARD television said two of its Moscow-based journalists were deported to Russia and a Belarusian producer who's accreditation to work in Belarus was revoked faces trial on Monday.

The BBC said two of its journalists working for the BBC Russian service in Minsk also had their accreditation revoked and US-funded radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said five of its journalists lost accreditation

The program director for ARD’s biggest regional affiliate, WDR, which oversees coverage of Belarus, called the treatment of its camera team “absolutely unacceptable.”

“This shows once again that independent reporting in Belarus continues to be hindered and is made almost impossible,” Joerg Schoeneborn said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said “this attack on press freedom is another dangerous step toward more repression instead of dialogue with the population.”

Es ist überhaupt nicht akzeptabel, wenn in #Belarus JournalistInnen festgesetzt und durch Entzug der Arbeitserlaubnis an ihrer wichtigen Arbeit gehindert werden. Unsere Botschaft betreut betroffene JournalistInnen deutscher Medien und hat hochrangig interveniert. — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) August 29, 2020

The International Press Institute said “Authorities in Belarus must immediately drop all charges against journalists detained during recent police crackdowns, stop cancelling accreditation for foreign journalists and immediately halt interference with state-owned publishing houses.”

The US Embassy in Belarus on Saturday issued a statement saying “we are concerned by the continued targeting of journalists, the blocking of independent media and opposition websites, intermittent internet blackouts and random detentions of peaceful citizens exercising their rights of freedom of assembly and speech.”

The United States urges the Belarusian government to uphold its international commitments to respect fundamental freedoms by allowing the Belarusian people to freely, peacefully assemble and releasing those detained, including journalists covering tonight's peaceful gathering. — U.S. Embassy Minsk (@USEmbBy) June 19, 2020

Women's march of solidarity

In the latest series of anti-government protests, several thousand women dressed mostly in red and white — the colours of the former Belarusian flag that the opposition uses as an emblem — marched through the capital of Minsk waving flags, flowers and balloons.

The women on Saturday staged what they called a march of solidarity, calling on Lukashenko and his government to step down.

"This is our city" and "you better protect us," chanted the crowd, many of them sporting national dress.

Streets along the protest route were cordoned off by police and security troops. Rallies on a smaller scale took place in other cities and towns.

Protests in Belarus began after the August 9 election that officials said gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 percent support.

Protesters say the election results were rigged and are calling for Lukashenko, who has run the country since 1994, to resign.

The protests, some of which drew enormous crowds estimated at 200,000 or more, are the largest and most sustained challenge of Lukashenko's 26 years in office, during which he consistently repressed opposition and independent news media.

The hard-line leader has cast about for a strategy to end the wave of protests, with little success. In the first days of demonstrations, around 7,000 people were arrested.

Some protesters were killed and many detainees were beaten by police. The violence didn't deter the protests and may have galvanised the opposition. Strikes have broken out in several state-owned factories, which are the backbone of Belarus' economy.

