Farage was the latest pro-Brexit British politician to be targeted with a milkshake in the run up to the European elections after similar protests against far-right UK Independence Party candidates Carl Benjamin and Tommy Robinson in recent weeks.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain on May 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Brexit Party, was doused in milkshake by a protester on Monday, the latest anti-EU figure to be targeted during campaigning for the European parliament elections.

Nigel Farage covered in milkshake (flavour unknown at time of Tweet) #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/FWsD8Bt1Kh — Andy (@Andy_Westfield) May 20, 2019

Farage, one of the leading figures in the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, was covered in the milkshake at an event in the northern English city of Newcastle.

Shortly after addressing supporters he was hit by a shake thrown by a man in his early thirties, before being escorted away by aides and into a taxi, according to a witness.

Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.



For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2019

Farage's newly-formed pro-Brexit party is predicted by opinion polls to win the most support in Britain at the elections later this week, promising to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

In recent weeks, anti-EU, far-right UK Independence Party candidates Carl Benjamin and Tommy Robinson have also been targeted by milkshakes

Farage, a 55-year-old former commodities broker, played an instrumental role in persuading Britain's mainstream political parties to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union in 2016, and then convincing voters to back Brexit during the subsequent campaign.

Britain remains deeply divided over the issue and parliament has been unable to agree when, how or even if the country should leave the bloc.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies