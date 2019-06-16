Authorities said that a tourist has drowned in Switzerland's Lake Geneva after her boat capsized in a driving storm, and another was killed in nearby France after high winds brought down a tree on her campsite.

A police speedboat rescue a boat capsized after a massive storm during the Bol d'Or sailing race on Lake Geneva on June 15, 2019 next to Chexbres, western Switzerland. (AFP)

A woman has drowned in Lake Geneva when her sightseeing boat sank as a violent storm battered parts of Switzerland on Saturday, police said.

A man who was in the same boat was able to swim to another vessel from where he fired "two flares", said Joanna Matta, police spokeswoman for the canton (region) of Geneva.

The man told officers that the woman had been "passing through Geneva" and that the storm had taken them "by surprise", Matta said.

Severe storm hit Stein am Rhein (Kanton Schaffhausen), Switzerland yesterday, Jun 15th. Thanks to Slobodan Stojanovic for the report! pic.twitter.com/zRM4hI3Gz6 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 16, 2019

Three police boats and emergency services rushed to the scene. Police divers later retrieved the woman's body from the lake.

The victim, whose nationality remains unknown, was then taken to a hospital in Geneva where she was declared dead.

In a separate incident, the storm also damaged some of the 465 boats taking part in the 81st edition of the Bol d'Or, an annual regatta on Lake Geneva, the event's press service said.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the participants on Saturday afternoon, causing boats to capsize although nobody was injured.

However, the storm broke the mast of the ultra-fast "Real Team" catamaran, which had been in the lead and was forced to pull out of the race.

The bad weather struck western Switzerland on Saturday afternoon, bringing hail and winds reaching up to 110 kph, according to the national forecaster MeteoSwiss.

In the neighbouring French region of Haute-Savoie, the storm also caused damage and left a 51-year-old German tourist dead after a tree came down at a campsite.

Source: AP