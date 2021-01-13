Fast News

Former PM Matteo Renzi takes back his support from the ruling coalition, paving way for the political crisis amid the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

Former premier Matteo Renzi announced the departure of the ministers from his Italia Viva party, in a long-threatened move that now risks PM Conte's majority in parliament. (Reuters)

Italy's former premier Matteo Renzi has pulled his party's ministers from the cabinet, effectively leaving the ruling coalition without a majority in parliament.

His decision on Wednesday announced at a news conference, throws Italy into political chaos even as the country is struggling to contain the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

Renzi, who heads the tiny Italia Viva party, had long threatened to quit the government, complaining about Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's plans over how to spend billions of euros promised by the European Union to relaunch the economy.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies