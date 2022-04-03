Fast News

Ukraine says it regained control of the Kiev region, with Moscow's troops retreating from around the capital and Chernihiv, as evidence emerged of possible civilian killings in the conflict — which is now in the 39th day.

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Ukraine: Explosions rock Odessa

Air strikes have rocked Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port Odessa in the southwest. The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke. The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country's north.

"Odessa was attacked from the air," Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account. "Fires were reported...Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence." The historic city of around one million people is Ukraine's largest Black Sea port.

On Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow's troops were regrouping.

UK: Russia preventing Ukraine resupply by Black Sea

Russian naval forces have continued to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, preventing resupply by sea, British military intelligence has said.

Russia retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

“Mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity,” it said.

The report said the origin of the mines was unclear and disputed but that they were almost certainly the result of Russian naval activity in the area, demonstrating how its attacks on Ukraine is affecting neutral and civilian interests.

Lithuanian documentary film director feared dead

Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius has been killed in Ukraine's Mariupol, where he had long documented the besieged port city, according to colleagues and a media report.

"Lithuanian documentary writer Mantas Kvedaravicius, was murdered today (Saturday) in Mariupol, with a camera in his hands, in this.... war of evil," Russian film director Vitaly Mansky said on Facebook.

Kvedaravicius was known for his conflict-zone documentary "Mariupolis". It is the portrait of a Ukrainian city under siege with a strong will to live. The strategic port is in the breakaway region of Donetsk, neighbouring Russia, where pro-Russian fighters have been fighting Ukraine since 2014.

Humanitarian corridor created in Mariupol — Russia

Moscow decided to open another humanitarian corridor in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians and foreign nationals at the request of Türkiye’s president, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Moscow will provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in accordance with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the ministry.

The statement said that on April 3 at 00:00 Moscow time, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk was opened and strict compliance with the "regime of silence" on the way of movement was guaranteed. The regime of silence is the name given to the cease-fire for a certain period in certain areas to evacuate civilians.

Poland accuses Berlin, Paris of being close to Moscow

Poland's deputy prime minister has accused France and Germany of being too close to Russia in an interview published on Sunday, as he condemned Berlin's behaviour towards Moscow before the Ukraine offensive.

"Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow's favour," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin. "Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today," Kaczynski said.

Civilians found dead as Russia withdraws from Kiev

Civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha province, near the national capital of Kiev, were found dead with their hands tied, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“Bucha, Kiev region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by Russian soldiers lie in the streets,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

“These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?” he added.

