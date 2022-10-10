Fast News

Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over explosion in Kerch Bridge in annexed Crimea and shelling of Zaporizhzhia, which killed several people as fierce fighting enters into 229th day.

Strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine, including rare at tacks on the capital Kiev and the western Lviv region. (Reuters)

Monday, October 10, 2022

Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital Kiev, other cities

At least eight people were killed and 24 people were injured in Ukraine's capital in a Russian strike on several cities, according to the country's authorities.

Zelenskyy said that attacks also took place in Dnipro, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv and Sumy regions in the east, among others.

Russian strikes targeted Ukraine energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure during Monday's strikes across the country, including by Iran-made drones.

"This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles and Iranian Shaheds. They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country," Zelenskyy said in a video address on social media, adding that "the second target is people".

"They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system", Zelenskyy said.

"There may be temporary power outages now, but there will never be an interruption in our confidence - our confidence in victory," Zelenskyy added.

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine 'unacceptable': UK

Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kiev and several other cities are "unacceptable", UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"This is a demonstration of weakness by (Vladimir) Putin, not strength," he tweeted, adding that he had contacted his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says spoke with Scholz, Macron, urged 'tough' response

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to urge a tough response against Moscow after strikes rocked cities across his country.

Zelenskyy said in a series of tweets that with Scholz he had discussed "increasing pressure" on Russia and with Macron that he had talked about "strengthening of our air defense, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on the Russian Federation."

EU's Borrell 'shocked' by Russia missile strikes on Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was "deeply shocked" by Russia's targeted missile strikes on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine.

"Such acts have no place in (the) 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms," he tweeted.

Deeply shocked by Russia’s attacks on civilians in #Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.



Such acts have no place in 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms.



We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 10, 2022

Ukraine says it has shot down at least 43 Russian missiles

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told a briefing Russia had fired 83 missiles.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had earlier said on Twitter that Russia had fired 75 missiles at Ukraine and that 41 of them had been intercepted.

Moldova says Russian missiles that hit Ukraine crossed its airspace

Moldova summoned Moscow's envoy to demand an explanation.

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.

Popescu expressed outrage at the many strikes carried out on Ukrainian cities, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia.

A bridge in Kiev, Ukraine, was hit in an apparent Russian attack, as shared on social media by the Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The country’s interior ministry said at least 8 people were killed and 24 others were injured in the shelling pic.twitter.com/AucJLONkpH — TRT World (@trtworld) October 10, 2022

Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of preparing an attack on Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, claimed that Ukraine was preparing an attack on his country's territory.

"I've said already that today Ukraine is not just discussing but planning strikes on the territory of Belarus," state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Russia, Belarus have agreed to deploy joint group of forces, says Lukashenko after meeting with top officials.

Putin orders newly elected governors ensure partial mobilization is conducted properly

Russia's president instructed 14 newly elected governors to make sure partial mobilization measures were being conducted properly in their jurisdictions.

At a meeting with the provincial heads, Vladimir Putin ordered them "to hold under constant control" legal issues related to the partial mobilization, as well respect to the rights of conscripts, and support for their families.

I'd like to stress that all the decisions taken here, including social guarantees, payments, additional support from regional budgets to the families of soldiers, sergeants and officers who are serving and are now joining the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, must be strictly implemented. Vladimir Putin, Russia's president

After Nord Stream, power cut to Danish island Bornholm

Denmark's Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, located near the presumed sabotage attack on Nord Stream's gas pipelines, suffered an unexplained power outage, electricity operator Energinet said.

The company said it believed the problem was linked to an underwater electricity cable linking the island's 40,000 residents to the European continent, but the exact cause of the outage was not yet known.

"We think it could originate from the cable but it could also very well be elsewhere in the system," she said.

City of Lviv in western Ukraine was hit with electricity and hot water cuts after bombardments that targeted critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi says pic.twitter.com/OojCbjJYqA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 10, 2022

Explosions rock central Kiev in apparent missile strikes

Multiple explosions rocked Kiev following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kiev that includes the historical old town as well as several government offices and Zelenskyy's office.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kiev National University in central Kiev.

Train services on red metro line stopped in Ukrainian capital Kiev, all underground stations now working as shelters, say local media reports. The number of casualties is not yet known.

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Russia trying to "wipe us off the face of the earth"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dead and wounded in blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth."

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kiev," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."

Missile strikes Zaporizhzhia, causing injuries — local official

Overnight shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia destroyed a multi-storey apartment building causing injuries, Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region said.

"As a result of a missile attack in the centre of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed again," Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. "There are injured."

An early Sunday strike in the city killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies