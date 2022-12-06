Fast News

The unprecedented Ukrainian drone attack in Russia threatens a major escalation of conflict — which enters its 286th day — because it hit airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine "attempted to strike" the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region and the Engels airfield in the Saratov region with "Soviet-made drones". (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Drone strikes hit Russian airfield bordering Ukraine

A drone has attacked an airfield in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for drone strikes at two other Russian airfields.

"As a result of a drone attack in the area of the Kursk airfield, an oil storage tank caught fire. There were no casualties," governor Roman Starovoyt said on social media, adding that they were trying to contain the fire.

Starovoyt did not specify where the drone originated.

Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

Ukraine was targeted by a new wave of fatal Russian missiles, the latest attack to cause massive power disruptions across the country and pile pressure on its embattled critical infrastructure as temperatures plunge.

The attacks came just after Russia shrugged off a Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports, warning the move would not disrupt its military campaign in Ukraine.

While the drone attacks on Russia's Saratov and Ryazan regions were intercepted, the defence ministry said falling debris had caused the explosions.

Half of Kiev's region to remain without power for days - governor

About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the Kiev regional governor said.

The strikes on Monday, which plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness, were the latest in weeks of attacks hitting critical infrastructure and cutting off heat and water to many.

"In the coming days, about half of the region will be without electricity," Oleksiy Kuleba, the region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow denies its intent is to hurt civilians but said their suffering would not end unless Ukraine yielded to Russia's demands.

Millions of Ukrainians at risk amid Russian attacks on critical infrastructure: UN

The United Nations warned that Russia's latest missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine are “putting millions of civilians at risk'' from freezing temperatures.

''Another wave of missile strikes today has left millions without electricity and water in some regions in the north, center and south, as wel l as in the capital Kiev,'' Stephanie Tremblay, an associate UN spokesperson, told reporters.

She said water supply has been compromised due to the lack of electricity to run the pumps in Odesa, and the heating system in Dnipro and Odesa have also been impacted.

US modified HIMARS missile systems to prevent Ukraine from striking Russia: Report

The US secretly modified long-range missile systems it sent to Ukraine to prevent them from being fired into Russia, according to a report published.

The decision on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) was taken to “reduce the risk of wider war with Moscow,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous US officials.

Washington has sent 20 HIMARS to Kiev since June, it said. The systems were widely credited for helping Ukraine make unexpected gains in fighting off Russian forces.

The Pentagon has yet to make any statement regarding the reports.

Kiev hits Russian air bases, Kremlin confirms

Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory, the Kremlin said, shortly before Russian forces unleashed a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend his land, a remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons.

Missiles knocked out basic services in several Ukrainian regions in Moscow's strategy to inflict more pain just as winter approaches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said four people were killed in Monday's barrage.

