Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now on its 424rd day.

Brokered by Türkiye and the UN, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tonnes of grain from several of its Black Sea ports. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 23, 2023

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers called on Sunday for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique.

Brokered by Türkiye and the UN, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tonnes of grain from several of its Black Sea ports.

Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February 2022, has strongly signalled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met.

In the communique after a two-day meeting in Miyazaki, Japan, the G7 agriculture ministers "recognised the importance" of the deal, saying: "We strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of (the Black Sea Grain Initiative) BSGI."

"We condemn Russia's attempts to use food as a means of destabilisation and as tool of geopolitical coercion and reiterate our commitment to acting in solidarity and supporting those most affected by Russia's weaponisation of food," the communique added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces new sanctions against hundreds of companies who he said "invest in and support Russian aggression" pic.twitter.com/J6JdyPYtG7 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 23, 2023

2300 GMT - Ukraine announces round of fresh sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announceed new sanctions against hundreds of companies who he said "invest in and support Russian aggression".

"This is another package of sanctions against the Russian defense industry enterprises that maintain the terrorist army. This time, 322 companies were added to the sanctions lists – manufacturers of weapons, components, etc," Zelenskyy said in his address.

"It is important that global restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry have begun. This industry not only generates funds for the aggressor's budget, but also helps to make other states dependent on the territory of which allegedly 'energy' nuclear projects are being implemented. For the Kremlin, any energy is a weapon. Nuclear energy is also a weapon for them. And this is exactly what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia is using as a weapon to blackmail the world.

2008 GMT – Kharkiv, surrounding districts hit by five missiles: officials

At least five Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on Saturday night, causing some damage to civilian buildings, local officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov, writing on Telegram, said one missile hit a house in the village of Kotliary, just to the south of Kharkiv, while another sparked a major fire in the city itself.

Russia has for months been launching drones and missiles against a wide variety of Ukrainian targets in a bid to damage vital infrastructure.

For our live updates from Saturday (April 22), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies