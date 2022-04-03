Fast News

Ukrainian troops are retaking areas around Kiev and Chernihiv after Russia began to withdraw from the area and focus on eastern and southern parts of the country as the conflict enters into 39th day.

Convoy with 42 busses arrives in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia after leaving battlefield Mariupol. (AA)

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Humanitarian corridor created in Mariupol — Russia

Moscow decided to open another humanitarian corridor in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians and foreign nationals at the request of Türkiye’s president, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Moscow will provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in accordance with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the ministry.

The statement said that on April 3 at 00:00 Moscow time, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk was opened and strict compliance with the "regime of silence" on the way of movement was guaranteed. The regime of silence is the name given to the cease-fire for a certain period in certain areas to evacuate civilians.

Poland accuses Berlin, Paris of being close to Moscow

Poland's deputy prime minister has accused France and Germany of being too close to Russia in an interview published on Sunday, as he condemned Berlin's behaviour towards Moscow before the Ukraine offensive.

"Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow's favour," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin. "Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today," Kaczynski said.

Civilians found dead as Russia withdraws from Kiev

Civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha province, near the national capital of Kiev, were found dead with their hands tied, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“Bucha, Kiev region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by Russian soldiers lie in the streets,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

“These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?” he added.

New Srebrenica. The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of 🇷🇺 animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/outzejdidO — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 2, 2022

