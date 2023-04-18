Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 419th day.

The Kremlin says Putin received briefing from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters and attended a military command meeting in Ukraine's Kherson region which is partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said.

Putin received briefing from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group as well as other senior officers, it said in a statement.

Putin has also visited national guard headquarters in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, another part of Ukraine which Moscow annexed last year.

The Kremlin did not say when Putin attended the meetings.

0414 GMT — Ship inspections restart under Ukraine grain deal: RIA

Inspections of ships moving grains from Ukraine have restarted after a pause which threatened to shut down the Black Sea shipping corridor, the RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

A ministry official quoted by RIA blamed the interruption on Ukraine's failure to observe agreed procedures but said the issue has been resolved.

Kiev said the Türkiye-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was in danger of shutting down after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

It remains unclear if the grain deal, in place since last July, will be renewed, as Russia complains another agreement, aimed at facilitating its own agricultural and fertilizer exports, has not been upheld.

0401 GMT — G7 vows to intensify sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine



Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a unified front against Russia's war in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.

It was Russia's attacks on Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit in this hot spring resort town.

"There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," the ministers said.

"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them," the communique said, and would support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underlines the Kremlin's desire to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, thanks Brazil for seeking to mediate peace talks pic.twitter.com/M1rmdBUH6R — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 18, 2023

0248 GMT — Russia's Lavrov meets Lula as Brazil, US trade barbs on Ukraine war

Russia's foreign minister met in Brazil with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as Washington criticised the South American leader's recent remarks on US defence support for Ukraine.

Lula is fresh off a trip to China and the United Arab Emirates, during which he raised eyebrows in the West by accusing the United States of "encouraging the war" in Ukraine.

He also said the United States and Europe "need to start talking about peace," and that Kiev shares the blame for the conflict, which began in February 2022.

His remarks echoed a line frequently used by Moscow and Beijing, which blame the West for the war.

