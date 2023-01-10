Fast News

Kiev says its forces are still holding on to positions in eastern mining town of Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian soldiers and mercenaries, as fighting enters its 321st day.

Ukraine had said earlier in the day that its forces were still holding out in Soledar town despite a Russian onslaught. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

'Urban fighting' escalates in Ukraine's Soledar town

The head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner has said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukraine had said earlier in the day that its forces were still holding out despite a Russian onslaught.

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement cited by Russian agencies.

"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow," he added, giving no further details.

Head of Russia's private military firm Wagner says his forces have taken control of the Ukrainian town of Soledar pic.twitter.com/7xsYGCPysq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 10, 2023

US Patriot training confirms participation in Ukraine conflict: Russian envoy

US plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington's participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia's ambassador to the United States has said.

"The decision of the US defence department to organise a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington's de facto participation in theUkrainian conflict on the side of Kiev's Nazi criminals," Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Antonov said the real aim of the US administration was to "inflict as much damage as possible on Russia on the battlefield by the hands of the Ukrainians". A US official, speaking earlier on the condition of anonymity, said the training would occur at Fort Sill in the coming weeks.

For live updates from Tuesday (January 10), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies