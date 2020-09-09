Fast News

Fires were burning at multiple points around the camp which was evacuated despite a Covid-19 lockdown.

Refugees and migrants carry their belongings as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Greece's largest migrant camp has been partly evacuated after a multiple fires on the island of Lesbos broke out.

Fire officials said early on Wednesday there were "scattered fires" around and inside the Moria camp, which is home to nearly 13,000 asylum seekers.

The cause of the fires is not immediately clear, a fire brigade official said.

A police official said that migrants were being taken to safety.

People were seen leaving the camp, carrying their luggage in their hands.

The Greek fire department tweeted that 25 firefighters were at the scene aided by volunteers and the police.

Για διάσπαρτες εστίες #πυρκαγιών που εκδηλώθηκαν σε χορτολιβαδική έκταση, αλλά και εντός του ΚΥΤ Μόριας Λέσβου, επιχειρούν 25 πυροσβέστες με 10 οχήματα, με τη συνδρομή της ΕΛ.ΑΣ.. Κατά τη διάρκεια της κατάσβεσης απωθήθηκαν οι #πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις. — Πυροσβεστικό Σώμα (@pyrosvestiki) September 9, 2020

The Moria facility, which hosts more than 12,000 people, more than four times its stated capacity, has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions.

The facility was placed under quarantine last week after authorities confirmed that an asylum-seeker had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Confirmed infections have risen to 35 since then.

Lesbos, which lies just off the Turkish coast, was on the front line of a massive movement of refugees and migrants to Europe in 2015-2016.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, since March 1, all migrants reaching the island have been quarantined away from the camps.

In the Moria camp, aid groups have warned that social distancing and basic hygiene measures are impossible to implement due to the living conditions.

Wildfires fanned by strong winds were also burning in two other areas on the island.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies