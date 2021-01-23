Fast News

Police detain dozens in Moscow and other cities as thousands of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic take to streets following his call to protest against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny in downtown Moscow on January 23, 2021. (AFP)

Russian police have detained dozens of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny after he called for demonstrations across the country against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

In the centre of the capital Moscow on Saturday, police detained several Navalny supporters ahead of the 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) official start of the rally, when protesters are expected to march towards the Kremlin, AFP reporters said.

Navalny, 44, put out the call for nationwide protests after he was detained last week on arrival to Russia from Germany where he had been recuperating from a near-fatal attack with the nerve agent Novichok.

Protests were held early on Saturday in the Far East, Siberia and the Urals including Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk, and Chita where several thousand turned out, Navalny supporters said.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors political detentions, said more than 200 anti-Kremlin protesters had been swept up by law enforcement in around 30 cities across Russia.

Russian authorities ramped up pressure on Navalny's aides on the eve of the protests, handing short jail terms and fines to his close associates for violating protest legislation and urging people to take to the streets.

В Оренбурге тоже проходят жесткие задержания c избиениями.



Видео: «КушТау on-line»

Western support to Navalny

Russia's media watchdog had also issued a warning to social media platforms that hosted calls for a large turnout at Saturday's demonstrations.

Navalny's arrest sparked sharp condemnation from the leaders of Western countries who echoed calls from the Russian opposition for his release.

Supporters of jailed Navalny prepared to rally in dozens of cities across Russia despite the looming crackdown.

Allies of Russia's leading opposition figure said they would take to the streets despite police warnings that unsanctioned public events would be "immediately suppressed".

In the days leading up to the rallies, several key Navalny aides were taken into police custody for violating protest laws and handed short jail sentences to keep them away from the protests.

No plans to commit suicide

Navalny said on Friday he wanted it known that he had no plans to commit suicide in prison, as he issued a message of support to his followers on the eve of protests the authorities say are illegal.

Navalny, in a message on Instagram via his lawyer, said he wanted people to know he was in good physical and mental health.

"Just in case, I am announcing that I don’t plan to either hang myself on a window grill or cut my veins or throat open with a sharpened spoon," the post said.

"I use the staircase very carefully. They measure my blood pressure every day and it’s like a cosmonaut’s so a sudden heart attack is ruled out. I know for a fact that there are many good people outside my prison and that help will come," he wrote.

In a post on Instagram, Navalny's wife Yulia said she would join the protest in Moscow: "For myself, for him, for our children, for the values and the ideals that we share".

Navalny's aides urged Russians to join the demonstrations on Saturday, promising financial help with fines.

In Moscow, which usually mobilises the largest rallies, protesters plan to meet in the central Pushkin Square and march towards the Kremlin.

The city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the calls for rallies were "unacceptable" during a pandemic and warned police would take action to ensure public order.

Strong online presence

Navalny, 44, rose to prominence around a decade ago and has become the central figure of Russia's opposition movement, leading large-scale street protests against corruption and electoral fraud.

He has a strong online presence and publishes investigations into the wealth of Russia's political elites on his YouTube channel with five million subscribers.

Many Navalny allies this week posted to social media to voice their support and call for participation in the rallies on Saturday.

Thousands of videos appeared on the TikTok app popular among teenagers, which has become an emerging medium for Russians to voice their political views.

Russia's media watchdog warned online platforms against encouraging minors to participate in the rallies or risk hefty fines.

The watchdog said on Friday that media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, removed content at its request.

Russia's most popular social network VKontakte blocked groups created to coordinate the protests in different cities.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said on Friday it launched a criminal probe into the calls for unauthorised protests.

Arrested on arrival

Navalny returned to Russia last week after five months in Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack that he says was ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

A hastily organised court jailed the anti-graft campaigner for 30 days while he awaits trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014.

Navalny faces a series of legal challenges that could see him receive real jail time.

After his arrest, his team released an investigation into a lavish Black Sea property allegedly owned by Putin, a claim the Kremlin denied.

The two-hour video report has been viewed more than 64 million times since its release on Tuesday, becoming the Kremlin critic's most-watched YouTube investigation.

Navalny's arrest drew widespread Western condemnation, with the United States, the European Union, France, and Canada all calling for his release.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies