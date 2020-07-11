Fast News

Today, relatives of the victims commemorate the carnage in which Bosnian Serb forces systematically killed thousands of young and adult Muslim men because of their faith, seen as the worst crime in Europe since World War Two.

Bosnian Serb Army Commander General Ratko Mladic, left, with Dutch UN Commander Ton Karremans, second right, in Potocari in this July 12, 1995 file photo. (AP Archive)

Bosnian Serb forces massacred about 8,000 Muslims boys and men in the town of Srebrenica, a town in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the country's worst carnage in 1995 and the only crime in Europe since World War II that has been declared a genocide.

Today, the victims' relatives are getting ready to mark 25 years of the atrocity, which also led to the expulsion of more than 20,000 civilians in what is largely seen as a process of ethnic cleansing.

"It's not easy to live here next to those who 25 years on, deny that a genocide was committed," says Hamdija Fejzic, Srebrenica's Muslim deputy mayor.

Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in a few days after capturing the ill-fated town on July 11, 1995.

The episode – labelled as genocide by two international courts – came at the end of a 1992-1995 war between Bosnia's Croats, Muslims and Serbs that claimed some 100,000 lives.

Bosnian Serb wartime military chief general Ratko Mladic, still revered as a hero by many Serbs, was sentenced to life in prison by a UN court in 2017 over war crimes, including the Srebrenica genocide. He is awaiting the decision on his appeal.

Genocide

In the run-up to the anniversary, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described Srebrenica as "something that we should not and cannot be proud of", but he has never publicly uttered the word "genocide".

In July 2017, he said it was a "horrible crime" but added that "between 80 and 90 percent of Serbs do not think that a major crime was committed".

So far, the remains of nearly 6,900 victims have been found and identified in more than 80 mass graves.

Most were buried at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, a village just outside Srebrenica.

On Saturday, the remains of nine victims identified over the past year will be laid to rest by their families.

Deputy mayor Fejzic said denial of the genocide was like the "last phase" of the atrocity itself, saying: "we are facing that every day."

'An open wound'

For European Union enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi the Srebrenica genocide was "still an open wound at the heart of Europe".

"This part of European history must be upheld against any attempt at denial and revisionism," he said this week.

Meanwhile, Mladic and Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic, who was also sentenced to life in prison in The Hague, remain heroes for many Serbs.

A university campus in Pale, Bosnian Serb wartime stronghold near Sarajevo, was named after Karadzic in 2016, and the plaque with his name at the entrance was unveiled by Dodik.

'25th anniversary of denial'

The 25th anniversary of genocide is also the "25th anniversary of denial", said Emir Suljagic, director of the memorial centre and a massacre survivor.

"Despite forensic evidence ... and judgments by international courts, the denial of the Srebrenica genocide intensified," he said.

Denial of genocide, he said, means a lack of accountability and will always lead to more atrocities.

'Why Aren't You Here'

In order to avoid large crowds on Saturday, organisers have invited people to visit the memorial centre over the whole month of July.

A number of different exhibitions are on display, including paintings by Bosnian artist Safet Zec.

Another installation, entitled "Why Aren't You Here?" by US-Bosnian artist Aida Sehovic, comprises more than 8,000 cups of coffee spread out on the cemetery's lawn.

"We still haven't answered the question why they are no longer here," she said.

"How could this have happened in the heart of Europe, that people were killed in such a terrible way in a UN protected area? Not to mention the fact that the genocide is still being denied."

