Fast News

Boris Johnson has already apologised for the boozy parties but consistently rejected personal wrongdoing.

Johnson's office confirmed in February that Johnson had submitted his response to a police questionnaire on the matter. (Reuters Archive)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules, the government has said.

Police said earlier on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules, taking the total to more than 50.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a government statement said.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

London's Metropolitan Police announced an initial 20 fines last month, without disclosing the number or identities of those being fined.

The London force is investigating claims that Johnson and government officials organised and attended at least a dozen boozy events in 2020 and 2021 that violated Britain's then-strict virus curbs.

READ MORE: Aides desert UK's Johnson amid fury over 'partygate' scandal

Investigation continues

"The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress," the Met said in a statement.

"As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices... for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," it said.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material," it added.

Apology from Johnson

Johnson has already apologised for the parties, which included Christmas celebrations and a drink-fuelled gathering the evening before Prince Philip's funeral.

The prime minister, who initially denied any rule-breaking events had occurred in the complex where he lives and works, has consistently rejected personal wrongdoing.

His office confirmed in February that Johnson had submitted his response to a police questionnaire on the matter but sources have said he has not been interviewed in person by investigating officers.

Russia's offensive on Ukraine has eased the political pressure on Johnson, with the international crisis replacing "Partygate" in the daily headlines.

READ MORE: UK police widen probe after new 'partygate' photo of PM emerges

Source: AFP