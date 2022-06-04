Fast News

The CDC has cleared two antivirals used to treat smallpox to be repurposed for monkeypox treatment, while authorities deliver vaccines to US states.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is related to but less severe than smallpox, causing a rash that spreads, fever, chills and aches, among other symptoms. (Reuters Archive)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is aware of over 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.

All patients are in recovery or have recovered, and no cases have been fatal.

"There have also been some cases in the United States that we know are linked to known cases," Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC's Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, told reporters on a call on Friday.

"We also have at least one case in the United States that does not have a travel link or know how they acquired their infection."

Canada also released new figures on Friday, counting 77 confirmed cases — almost all of them detected in Quebec province, where vaccines have been delivered.

'More than enough' vaccines

Raj Panjabi, senior director for the White House's global health security and biodefense division, said 1,200 vaccines and 100 treatment courses had been delivered to US states for close contacts of those infected.

There are currently two authorised vaccines: ACAM2000 and JYNNEOS, which were originally developed against smallpox. JYNNEOS is the more modern of the two vaccines, with fewer side effects.

Though smallpox has been eliminated, the US retains the vaccines in a strategic national reserve in case it is deployed as a biological weapon.

"We continue to have more than enough vaccine available," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response in the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters.

The CDC has also authorised two antivirals used to treat smallpox, TPOXX and Cidofovir, to be repurposed to treat monkeypox.

Generally confined to western and central Africa, cases have been reported in Europe since May and the number of countries affected has grown since. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

Monkeypox transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys. Transmission between people is limited.

Among people, the disease is spread when there is very close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets or contaminated materials, like bedsheets. A person is contagious until all the sores have scabbed and new skin is formed.

