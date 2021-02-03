Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 104 million people around the world, with over 2.26 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 3:

People wearing face masks prepare to board a bus on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

New Zealand approves first Covid vaccine

New Zealand’s medical regulator has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, and officials hope to begin giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable to catching and spreading the disease because they deal with arriving travellers, some of whom are infected.

Regulators gave provisional approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for people aged 16 and over.

South Korea curbing travel, gatherings for holiday

South Korean officials are moving to limit travel and gatherings during next week’s Lunar New Year’s holidays by allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger vessels to operate at half capacity.

The Health Ministry announced the steps while repeating a plea for people to stay home amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections.

Officials also plan to strengthen sanitisation and install more thermal cameras at train stations, bus terminals and airports.

Travellers will be required to be masked at all times and will be prohibited from eating food at highway rest areas.

Russia reports 16,474 new cases, 526 deaths

Russia reported 16,474 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,545 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,901,204.

Authorities also reported an additional 526 deaths, raising the official total to 74,684.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to seek India approval by March

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will seek emergency-use authorisation for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by next month, a company official said, after peer-reviewed trial data confirmed its effectiveness.

A source close to the drug regulator said the application could come within days and when approved, bolster India's 18-day-old immunisation campaign which has covered more than 4 million people with two other shots.

Dr. Reddy's has been working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to hold small clinical trials of Sputnik V in India.

Britain says science shows Oxford vaccine works after French President comments

Britain's health secretary said that scientists had shown the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine worked well, when asked about reported comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron that is "quasi-ineffective" among people over 65.

"My view is that we should listen to the scientists... and the science on this one was already pretty clear, and then with this publication overnight is absolutely crystal clear that the Oxford vaccine not only works but works well," health secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Radio, referring to new data published by Oxford on Tuesday.

South Korea approves import of Pfizer vaccines

South Korea approved the special import of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines provided by the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for about 60,000 people will arrive as early as this month, as the country plans to roll out its vaccination campaign targeting about 50,000 frontline health workers and the elderly in February.

Pakistan begins vaccination of health workers

Pakistani authorities have started vaccinating frontline health workers against the coronavirus amid a steady decline in confirmed cases and fatalities.

Wednesday's start of the vaccine campaign comes days after Pakistan received half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

At a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan’s minister for planning and development paid tribute to the health workers, saying they were “real heroes” as they put their lives at risk in the fight against Covid-19.

Pakistan has said it plans to vaccinate 70 percent of the country’s high-risk population by the end of the year.

Pakistan reported 1,384 additional virus infection in the past 24 hours and 56 deaths.

Malawi setting up field hospitals to cope with virus surge

Malawi faces a resurgence of Covid-19 that is overwhelming the southern African country where a presidential residence and a national stadium have been turned into field hospitals in efforts to save lives.

President Lazarus Chakwera, just six months in office, lost two Cabinet ministers to the virus in January amid a surge that led him to declare a state of national disaster in all of Malawi's 28 districts.

A more contagious strain of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa has since been confirmed in Malawi.

Malawi has seen its number of confirmed cases of the disease go above 23,000, including a total of 702 deaths as of Monday, according to Dr. John Phuka, co-chair of the presidential task force on Covid-19.

The numbers appear relatively small in a country of 18 million, but the 14,000 active cases are many times more than the number of established hospital beds.

GSK, CureVac to make vaccines targeting new variants

UK-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac say they plan to collaborate on a new generation of vaccines targeting emerging variants of Covid-19.

The announcement comes as public health experts around the world raise concerns about mutations in the virus that may make existing vaccines less effective.

“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,’’ the companies said in a statement.

Vaccines may protect against severe disease even as variants evolve – Oxford's Pollard

Vaccines might offer protection against severe disease even as coronavirus variants evolve to better allow continued transmission between people, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard said.

Asked how effective the Oxford/AstraZeneca will be against new variants, he said "they are making changes that allow them to avoid human immune responses, so that they can still transmit."

"So, that does mean that it's likely over time that the virus will find ways of adapting so that can continue to pass between people," he told BBC TV.

"But that doesn't mean that we won't still have protection against severe disease... The virus is much more about the virus being able to continue to survive, rather than trying to cause harm to us."

Czech Republic's cases surpass one million

The Czech Republic reported 9,057 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections in the country since last March to more than one million.

The country of 10.7 million has reported 16,683 deaths in connection with Covid-19.

Australia's NSW state to ease restrictions after 17 days Covid-19 free

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales said it will ease pandemic restrictions on restaurants and cafes this week after recording 17 days with no local cases.

The move comes as the city of Perth, on the country's west coast, recorded a third day without a fresh coronavirus case, having started a five-day lockdown on Monday after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive.

New South Wales tightened coronavirus restrictions in December after more than 100 cases were detected in the state's north and west.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new limits would double the number of customers allowed in venues from Friday, helping business recover.

Thailand reports 795 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 795 new virus cases, taking its total infections to 21,249.

No new deaths were reported, the country's task-force said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 9,705

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 9,705 to 2,237,790, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 975 to 58,956, the tally showed.

Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna's vaccine

Singapore has become the first country in Asia to grant approval for Moderna's vaccine and the city-state said it expects the first shipment to arrive around March.

The Moderna vaccine is the second to be authorised for pandemic use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being rolled out in the city-state.

As of February 2, more than 175,000 individuals have received their first dose of the vaccine, Singapore's health ministry said.

France says no AstraZeneca virus vaccine for people over 65

France will only administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under age 65, President Emmanuel Macron has said after the government's health advisory body cited a lack of sufficient data about its effectiveness in older people.

The decision could shake up the French vaccination strategy, because the country has prioritised nursing home residents and people over 75.

France had counted on the AstraZeneca vaccine for a large part of its upcoming inoculations, until the company announced delays affecting countries around Europe and the world.

“For this AstraZeneca vaccine, we will not propose it to those older than 65,” Macron told TF1 television on Tuesday night.

Instead, the vaccine the British-Swedish company developed with Oxford University will be given to medical personnel under 65, individuals with health vulnerabilities or those facing high exposure, he said.

WHO team leaves after visiting Wuhan Virology lab



A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization wrapped up a visit to a major virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan, in its search for clues to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The experts spent about 3-1/2 hours at the heavily-guarded Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been at the centre of some conspiracy theories that claim a laboratory leak caused the city's first coronavirus outbreak at the end of 2019.

Most scientists reject the hypothesis, but some speculate that a virus captured from the wild could have figured in lab experiments to test the risks of a human spillover and then escaped via an infected staff member.

"Very interesting. Many questions," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, called from her car as it sped away, in response to a question whether the team had found anything.

China reports 25 new cases

China reported 25 new mainland cases on February 2, down from 30 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, compared with 12 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 cases from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,619, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico sees over 400 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 433 new confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths in the country to 159,533.

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 deaths

More than 600,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, has recorded 601,256 deaths – the second-highest number of virus fatalities after Europe.

Saudi bars entry from 20 countries as Covid-19 surges

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry from 20 countries, ranging from some neighbouring states to the United States, in a bid to curb a jump in coronavirus infections.

The interior ministry announced the "temporary suspension" would be effective from 9.00 pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The ban applies to neighbouring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and in the wider region, to Lebanon and Turkey.

In Europe, the ban includes Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

Elsewhere, as well as the US, it applies to Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and South Africa.

Saudi citizens, as well as diplomats and health workers coming from those countries, will be allowed to enter the kingdom "in accordance with the precautionary measures," it added.

New York resumes virus vaccinations

New York is to resume coronavirus vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, after the city's biggest snowstorm in five years briefly halted the program.

The winter storm brought chaos to the United States east coast on Monday, canceling thousands of flights, closing schools and forcing the postponement of Covid-19 vaccinations.

South Africa's death toll nears 45,000

South Africa registered 547 new coronavirus deaths, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 44,946, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

Mkhize said health officials also detected 2,649 more coronavirus cases after carrying out 28,942 new tests.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases identified in the country is now 1,458,958.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," the minister said, adding the country has conducted more than 8.3 million tests for the virus.

France sees record patients since end November

France registered 23,337 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, from 4,347 on Monday and 22,086 last Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 726 new deaths from the virus, compared to 455 on Monday and said 28,029 people were in hospital in France with the virus and 3,270 in intensive care. Both numbers set new 2021 highs.

The last time more than 28,000 people were in hospital with Covid-19 was on Nov. 30, at the end of the second lockdown. The record was 33,497 on Nov. 16.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies