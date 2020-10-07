Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than a million people and infected some 36 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 7:

A man wearing a face mask waits for a bus in the old quarters of New Delhi, India, October, 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.76 mln



India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 6.76 million, rising by 72,049 cases during the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, while the death toll was up 986 at 104,555.

India's death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India eased curbs further, permitting its states to open schools and movie theatres.

Czech Republic's daily cases climb above 4,000 for first time

The Czech Republic reported 4,457 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed.

The rise surpassed a previous record of 3,794 as the country has had one of Europe's fastest per-capita spikes in cases in the past month. In total, it has recorded 90,022 cases since March, along with 794 deaths.

Ukraine sees record daily high of 4,753 new cases

Ukraine registered a record 4,753 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the national security council said, up from a previous record of 4,661 new cases reported on October 3.

The council said a total of 239,337 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of October 7, with 4,597 deaths, including 77 during the past 24 hours.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and early October above 4,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

Sri Lanka bans gatherings amid virus cluster

Authorities in Sri Lanka have banned all public gatherings as a new cluster of infections expands in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Health authorities said that the outbreak centered at a garment factory has risen to 830 confirmed cases while more than 1,000 people have been asked to quarantine at their homes.

The health ministry ordered a halt to gatherings such as exhibitions, parties, conferences, indoor or outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows and processions.

The cluster emerged on Monday, a day after Sri Lanka reported its first community infection in two months. The country has reported 3,733 cases during the pandemic, with 13 deaths.

Germany's cases rise to 306,086

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,828 to 306,086, data from the department of infectious diseases at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed.

The reported death toll rose by 16 to 9,562, the tally showed.

South Korea has biggest case jump in a week

South Korea has reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, its first daily jump of more than 100 infections in a week.

Health officials had raised concerns that infections will rise because of increased travel during the five-day Chuseok harvest holiday that ended on Sunday.

The figures released by health officials on Wednesday brought South Korea’s case total to 24,353 for the pandemic, including 425 deaths.

Health officials have been struggling to track transmissions linked to various places, including hospitals, churches, restaurants and an army unit in Pocheon, north of Seoul, where 37 soldiers so far have tested positive.

NY to resume restrictions in virus hot spots

New York’s governor says the state will reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and around areas where cases are spiking.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the severity of shutdowns would vary by proximity to hot spots.

The rules will take effect no later than Friday in parts of New York City’s Brooklyn and Queens boroughs, sections of Orange and Rockland counties north of the city, and an area within the upstate city of Binghamton near the Pennsylvania border.

The planned restrictions include shutdowns of schools and nonessential businesses in some areas.

Others would set limits on gatherings and in restaurants.

Worldwide cases surpass 36M mark

Global count of coronavirus cases has crossed the 36 million mark, according to a tracking portal.

The United States tops the list of countries with most infections followed by India and Brazil.

China reports seven more imported cases

Mainland China reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 6, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptmatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 24 from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,489, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4 ,634.

Mexico's death toll tops 82,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,828 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 471 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 794,608 cases and 82,348 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil sees cases in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since September 11, the Health Ministry said.

Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494.

White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive

White House adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the latest case of coronavirus reported among President Donald Trump's inner circle since the Republican president announced he had the virus last week.

Miller's wife, Katie Miller, who is a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the virus in May.

Biden against Oct 15 debate if Trump still has Covid-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

"If he still has Covid we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden told reporters on Tuesday traveling with him.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies