The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 35 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 6:

Commuters wearing face masks as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus wait for public bus along a street in New Delhi on October 5, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Virus confirmed in 321 Sri Lanka garment workers

Sri Lanka confirmed a cluster of more than 300 garment factory workers infected, days after reporting its first community infection in two months.

The health ministry said all 321 people infected are co-workers of the first patient, who was diagnosed at a hospital two days ago and was from the densely populated Western province.

The cluster in the suburbs of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo was identified despite the government saying it has successfully controlled the spreading of the virus..

The country has reported 3,471 patients with 13 deaths. Of the total patients, 3,259 have recovered.

India total cases reach 6.69 million

India's total cases rose by 61,267 in the last 24 hours to 6.69 million, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from infections rose by 884 to 103,569, the ministry said.

India's death toll rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 2,639

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 2,639 to 303,258, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,546, the tally showed.

Australia's Victoria state reports biggest daily rise in 5 days

Australia's hotspot, Victoria state, has reported a slight rise in new cases, but authorities sought to allay fears by saying they could link most of those infections to known outbreaks.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported one death from the virus in the last 24 hours and 15 cases, its biggest daily rise in infections in five days.

Australia currently has a total of 27,173 cases with 895 reported deaths.

Mexico reports record new fatalities

Mexico has reported a record rise in coronavirus infections and deaths, with 28,115 new cases and 2,789 deaths, according to the country's health ministry.

That takes total confirmed cases to 789,780, with a total reported death toll of 81,877. True total figures are likely significantly higher due tolimited testing.

Brazil sees over 300 new deaths

Brazil has registered 11,946 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 4,927,235, the Health Ministry said.

Deaths rose by 323 to 146,675, according to the data released on Monday.

China reports 12 more cases

Mainland China has reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 5, down from 20 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 31 from 27 reported a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,482, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4, 634.

NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered schools in certain New York City neighbourhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt flare-ups of the coronavirus.

The governor took the action on Monday a day after the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on schools and businesses in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly than in other parts of the city.

Cuomo said the closures would take place by Tuesday, a day ahead of when the mayor wanted.

“These clusters have to be at tacked,” Cuomo said, likening the state to a field of dry grass ready to ignite if burning embers aren't put out fast.

