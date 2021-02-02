Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 103 million people around the world, with over 2.2 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 2:

Members of The Who team, tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease, leave their hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

French Covid-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

France's main Covid-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average and the country's ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday defended his decision to hold off such a new lockdown, telling the public he had faith in their ability to rein in Covid-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters.

Earlier in the day, government spokesman Gabriel Attal did nonetheless say the chance of avoiding a third lockdown was slim, adding everything would be done to avoid it.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, now stands at 20,515, a high since November 23.

France's cumulative total of cases reached 3,201,461, the sixth-highest in the world.

The death toll was up by 455, at 76,512, the seventh-highest in the world, versus an almost two-month-high seven day moving average of 431.

Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge

Chinese syringe makers are warning that they may only be able to fulfill some orders as late as June, as global vaccination programmes put unprecedented levels of pressure on their factory lines and snarl the country's own vaccine efforts.

Companies told Reuters that they were working around the clock, raising prices and trying to expand factory lines. China and India are the world's biggest producers of syringes, industry executives said.

Zhejiang KangKang Medical Devices began receiving export contracts for 10 million to 20 million syringes each in December, compared with order sizes of about 5 million each before the pandemic, thanks to overseas vaccination programmes, Guo Chun, its general manager, told Reuters.

The company, a unit of Wanbangde Pharmaceutical Holding , was adding capacity to quadruple its production for certain types of syringes by May, but until then can only partly fulfill large orders, he said.

In the United States, the administration of new President Joe Biden aims to give 100 million vaccinations in its first 100 days.

Its effort to squeeze more doses from Pfizer Inc's vaccine vials is spurring unanticipated demand for specialized syringes, which US syringe supplier Becton Dickinson and Co says exceeds existing capacity, Reuters reported last week.

WHO-led probe team in China visits animal health facility

A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived at an animal health facility in China's central city of Wuhan in the search for clues about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The independent team has already visited key hospitals, the regional disease control centre and the city's Huanan seafood market, where the first cluster of infections was believed to have originated late in 2019.

The trip was going "really well, excellent," one of its members, Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance, told Reuters, responding to a query just before entering the animal health centre.

The centre in the province of Hubei, which fights epidemic diseases in animals, could provide information on how a coronavirus endemic in horseshoe bats in southwest China might have crossed into humans, possibly via an intermediary species.

Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed cases, 564 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 564 more confirmed fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,869,708 cases and 159,100 deaths.

Mexico's deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez Gatell said the country would receive between 1.6 million and 2.75 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program this month.

Early US data indicates Blacks, Hispanics lagging in vaccinations

Early data on US coronavirus vaccinations released suggests that Blacks and Hispanics received a smaller proportion of shots than their representation among healthcare workers and nursing home residents, two priority groups for inoculations.

The United States needs more complete data on the race and ethnicity of people who have been vaccinated, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which released the data.

Race data was only available for about half of the 12.9 million people vaccinated in the United States between December 14, 2020 and January 14, 2021.

Blacks received 5.4 percent of shots reported with race/ethnicity data, the CDC said, despite national data showing they made up 16 percent of healthcare workers and 14 percent of nursing home residents, two groups prioritized for the first wave of vaccinations.

Hispanics received 11.5 percent of the shots, according to the available data, while making up 13 percent of healthcare workers and 5 percent of nursing home residents.

Whites received 60.4 percent of shots and accounted for 60 percent of healthcare workers and 75 percent of nursing home residents.

Thailand reports 836 new cases, 2 new deaths

Thailand reported 836 new cases, taking its total infections to 20,454.

The Covid-19 task-force said two new deaths were confirmed, taking total fatalities to 79 since the country's first cases in January last year.

China reports 30 new mainland cases vs 42 a day earlier

China reported 30 new cases on the mainland on February 1, official data showed, down from 42 cases a day earlier as the number of local infections continued to decline.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 12 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, with the remaining 18 originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 89,594, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Japan seeking extension of state of emergency for 10 prefectures

Japan's government is seeking an extension of the country's state of emergency for 10 prefectures until March 7, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Nishimura told a meeting on fighting the coronavirus that the situation was improving but that the medical system was still under pressure.

Merkel defends 'slower' EU vaccine rollout

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the European Union's troubled vaccine drive, saying there were "good reasons" the rollout had got off to a slower start than in some other countries.

Speaking after a vaccine "summit" that brought together key players, Merkel renewed a promise to offer every German citizen a vaccine by the end of September.

Merkel had convened the online talks in response to growing anger in the 27-member bloc over the sluggish rollout of Covid-19 jabs, which has been beset with delivery delays and piled political pressure on EU leaders.

"It is true that in some areas, the pace became slower, but there were good reasons for it to be slower," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

Merkel, the leader of Europe's largest economy, acknowledged that the United States, Israel and Britain were further along with their inoculations.

Republican senators, Biden meet on Covid-19 relief bill

A group of Republican US senators held productive discussions with Democratic President Joe Biden about Covid-19 relief, but they did not come to agreement on a package, Senator Susan Collins said.

Collins, who had met with Biden together with eight other fellow Republican senators at what she termed an "excellent"meeting in the White House, told reporters she was hopeful Congress could pass another Covid-19 relief package.

Brazil's death toll rises above 225,000

Brazil registered 24,591new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and 595 additional deaths attributable to the coronavirus, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has registered a total of 9,229,322 Covid-19 cases and 225,099 deaths.

'Encouraging' that global infections are falling: WHO chief

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said it was "encouraging" that the global number of new coronavirus cases had fallen for the third week in a row.

"It shows this virus can be controlled, even with the new variants in circulation," he said.

However, "we have been here before", he warned.

"Over the past year, there have been moments in almost all countries when cases declined, and governments opened up too quickly and individuals let down their guard, only for the virus to come roaring back."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies