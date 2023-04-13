Fast News

Rapid advances in technology have created new jobs and industries that require specialised skills, leading to high-paying jobs for those with the required skill set, while low-skilled workers are left behind.

Income inequality is rising globally, and the gap between the rich and poor continues to widen, with technology driving a wedge between the haves and have-nots.

Recent reports suggest that the technology industry significantly contributes to income inequality.

While technology has created new job opportunities, it has also eliminated many traditional jobs, such as those in manufacturing and retail.

The loss of these jobs has disproportionately impacted low-skilled workers, who are often unable to find new jobs that pay as well as their previous ones.

In addition to technology, there are other factors contributing to income inequality.

READ MORE: Rise in inequality could push 250M more into extreme poverty: Oxfam

Tax policies, globalisation, and low minimum wages

The Human Right Careers website explains that tax policies, globalisation, and low minimum wages are some of the causes of income inequality.

Tax policies that favour the wealthy, such as tax breaks and loopholes, allow the rich to accumulate wealth at a faster rate than the average person.

Globalisation has led to outsourcing jobs to countries with lower labour costs, resulting in fewer job opportunities for workers in developed countries.

Furthermore, low minimum wages mean that many workers are unable to earn a living wage, even when working full-time.

This results in an increasing number of people living in poverty, exacerbating income inequality.

The effects of income inequality are far-reaching and have a negative impact on society.

Inequality can lead to social unrest, as people become frustrated with their economic situation and feel the system is rigged against them.

Inequality also limits economic growth, as those at the bottom of the income distribution have less money to spend, which can lead to decreased demand for goods and services.

READ MORE: Global growth to see 30-year low by 2030: World Bank

Possible solutions

Several solutions to income inequality have been proposed.

These include raising the minimum wage, implementing progressive tax policies, and investing in education and training programs to help workers gain the skills they need to succeed in the modern economy.

Some also suggest a universal basic income (UBI) will be necessary in the long term.

UBI is a concept that proposes providing a guaranteed income to every individual within a society, regardless of their employment status or income level.

The idea is that everyone would receive a basic amount of money to cover their basic needs, such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

This income would be provided regularly without any conditions or requirements.

Proponents of UBI argue that it is a necessary policy in the face of increasing automation and the changing nature of work.

UBI is seen as a way to mitigate the adverse effects of automation and provide a safety net for those who are displaced by it.

Ultimately, income inequality is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach.

While technology is a key contributor, other factors, such as tax policies and low minimum wages, must also be addressed to create a more equal society.

By implementing solutions that address the root causes of income inequality, we can work towards a more just and equitable world.

READ MORE: IMF calls for continued vigilance as risks to financial stability increase

Source: TRTWorld and agencies