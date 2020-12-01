Insight

Focusing on the theme ‘Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World’, the forum will be attended by some of the world's most renowned personalities from various fields.

The TRT World Forum 2020, scheduled to be held online between December 1 and 2, began on Tuesday, with the opening speech delivered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two-day event will focus on the central theme: "Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World".

Leading figures and prominent experts from different regions around the world will participate in the forum and will discuss the fast changing circumstances mankind is facing amid the gruelling pandemic.

While social media expands the scope of freedom, it should not lead to new injustices and marginalisation. A completely unaudited social media area is created under the title of unlimited freedom, causing grievances to occur – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pic.twitter.com/YIn0BrDF6p — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 1, 2020

Among the participants will be the international surgeon Mehmet Oz, as well as many experts and representatives from international organisations, prominent figures from the fields of academics, politics and journalism, too.

The roundtables featured this year are: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and Israel’s Engagement with the Arab States; War and Peace: The Fate of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict; War and Disease: Living with COVID-19 in Syria and Yemen; The Disillusion of the American Dream: COVID-19 and the Politics of Healthcare; Energy and Security in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Libya Conflict; Great Power Competition in the Balkans; The Future of the Arab World: 10 years after the Arab Spring, and Turkish Foreign Policy: Tradition, Geopolitics and Ideology in a Changing World Order.

Some of the forum's sessions will witness the attendance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Industry and Technology Minister, Mustafa Warank, as well as the Head of Turkish Presidency's Communication Department, Fakhruddin Altun, and Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Experts in these sessions include Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the Azerbaijani president; Peter Millett, UK high commissioner to Cyprus; Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation to Turkey; Marwan Muasher, former Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan; Francis Joseph Ricciardone Jr., former US ambassador to Turkey; and Nathalie Tocci, director of the Italian International Affairs Institute.

The program will continue with the contribution of the former President of Croatia Ivo Josipović, Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković, Vice-President of European Commission Margaritis Schinas, Director General of World Health Organization(WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and many other influential people around the world.

More information about the event can be accessed at www.trtworldforum.com.

Source: TRT World