Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al Sheikh says the settlers seized Khaled Maher Nofal’s land, moved caravans onto it and then killed him.

Israeli forces inspect the scene after a Palestinian man Khaled Nofal, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on February 5, 2021. (AA)

Israeli settlers have killed an unarmed Palestinian in the occupied West Bank after seizing his land, according to the Palestinian civil affairs minister.

Authorities identified the man as Khaled Maher Nofal, a 34-year-old family man and Palestinian finance ministry employee.

Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein al Sheikh on Friday condemned the killing, saying on Twitter that it had come after settlers had seized Nofal's land and moved caravans onto it.

After the #settlers confiscated his land and built caravans on it, he peacefully protested against this #settlement occupation measure, Nofal was killed by settlers on his confiscated land in Ras Karkar village, #Ramallah. https://t.co/6X1UtAiBlj — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) February 5, 2021

Calls for intervention to end Israeli aggrression

The spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Friday the latest crime.

In a press statement, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, urged the international community to immediately intervene to put an end to Israel's aggression, which, besides the daily killing crimes, includes the daily home demolitions by the Israeli occupation forces of Palestinians' homes and belongings, as is the case of Humsa village in the Jordan Valley, razed to the ground by the Israeli occupation army earlier this week.

The Israeli army said he had been "neutralised" by a guard in a farm that he had infiltrated near the Palestinian town of Qalqilyah and that no weapons were found in his possession.

It said the man had attacked an unarmed guard before being "neutralised" by settlers.

ATTACK THWARTED: A terrorist attempted to infiltrate the home of an employee of Sde Efraim farm, south of Qalqilya.



Another employee who was present at the scene fired & neutralized the suspect. We are conducting searches in the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 5, 2021

The farm is a so-called wildcat settlement, an outpost not recognised by the Jewish state, according to the Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now.

International law regards all settlements built on occupied Palestinian land, whether public or privately owned, as illegal.

The martyrdom of the young man, Khaled Maher Nofal, from the village of Ras Karkar, northwest of Ramallah, by a bullets of a settler, who claimed that he sensed danger from the young man and that he intended to carry out an operation. Case closed pic.twitter.com/AlzXcgLGIc — Muntaser Alrefa'i (@Voice_Of_Pal) February 5, 2021

Body taken by Israelis

Radhi Abu Fakhida, head of the village council of Ras Karkar, west of Ramallah, said the body of the man was in the Israeli occupation authorities' custody.

Since morning, the Israeli army has barred entry into Ras Karkar, also preventing those inside from leaving.

