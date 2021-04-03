Fast News

Security forces arrest member of royal family, a former adviser to King Abdullah and others on "security related" grounds, Petra state news agency says.

Jordan's King Abdullah reviews the honour guard during the 18th parliament in Amman, Jordan November 10, 2019. (Reuters)

Jordanian security forces have arrested a member of the royal family, a former adviser to King Abdullah and others on "security related" grounds, the Petra state news agency said, and other people familiar with the affair said it was related to a plot to destabilise the country.

Two people familiar with the situation told Reuters news agency on Saturday that security forces had arrived at Abdullah's half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza's house and begun an investigation.

They said he had not been arrested.

An official source also told the state news agency he had not been arrested.

The Washington Post said Jordanian authorities detained Hamza and arrested nearly 20 other people after what officials called a "threat to the country's stability".

Prince asked to stop destabilising 'activities'

Later Jordan's army chief of staff said the half-brother of Abdullah was asked to "stop some movements and activities that are being used to target Jordan's security and stability" amid the arrest of former senior officials close to the ruling monarchy.

General Yousef Huneiti, the army chief of staff, denied reports Saturday that Prince Hamzah was arrested.

He said an investigation is still ongoing and its results will be made public "in a transparent and clear form."

"No one is above the law and Jordan's security and stability are above all," he told the official Petra news agency.

US, Saudi Arabia voice support for King Abdullah

The US State Department said that King Abdullah is a "key partner" of the United States and "has our full support."

In an email, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support."

The Saudi royal court voiced its support for Jordan's King Abdullah, state media reported.

"The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability," said a statement from the Saudi royal court.

Egypt and Lebanon's PM-designate Saad Hariri also expressed support for King Abdullah.

Rare arrests in Arab country

Abdullah dismissed Hamza as heir to the throne in 2004 in a move that consolidated his power.

Petra said US-educated Bassem Awadallah, a long-time confidant of the king who later became minister of finance, and Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, a member of the royal family, were detained along with other unnamed figures. It gave no details.

Arrests of top officials and royal family members are rare in Jordan, a key Western ally.

Stiff resistance from old guard

US ally Abdullah has succeeded in bringing political stability to the country and gaining stature as a prominent Arab leader whose message of moderation has found an echo, especially in Western forums.

Awadallah, who was a driving force behind economic reforms before he resigned as chief of the royal court in 2008, has long faced stiff resistance from an old guard and an entrenched bureaucracy that flourished for years on government perks.

Jordan's powerful intelligence agency, with a pervasive influence in public life, has played a bigger public role since the introduction of emergency laws at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.

Jordanian riot police last month broke up protests in Amman and other cities called to mark the 10th anniversary of Arab Spring pro-democracy demonstrations, and authorities detained dozens of activists, witnesses said.

Source: Reuters